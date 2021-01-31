The IPL 2021 is coming home! If reports are to be believed the IPL 2021 is likely to be hosted in India and the BCCI as earmarked five venues for the tournament to be conducted. As reported by the Times of India, the BCCI has earmarked Wankhede, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Reliance Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) on the outskirts of Pune. It is reported that the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera could also be used for knock out games. The IPL 2021 is likely to be scheduled in April after the conclusion of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. ‘BCCI Not Looking at Back-Up for IPL, Working With Govt for Getting Our Players Vaccinated’, Says Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal.

The BCCI, for now, has preferred the to conduct limited-overs cricket as conducting Ranji Trophy would be quite a mammoth task owing to COVID-19 restrictions. A while ago we told you that the IPL Governing Council Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said that the BCCI is not looking out for a back-up plan for IPL. It was widely reported that the BCCI is once again looking out for UAE as a backup venue for the IPL 2021. But Dhumal on the other hand mentioned that they are working closely with the government to get the players vaccinated.

“India is probably safer than UAE at this point. Hopefully, the situation remains stable and keep improving and we will have it here," said Dhumal. The IPL 2020 was conducted in UAE owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).