The England national cricket team scripted history as they registered the largest margin of victory by runs in the ODI cricket. The Three Lions achieved this historic feat after thrashing the South Africa national cricket team in the final ODI of the three-match series by a massive 342-run victory at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, September 7. Talking about the match, England batters Jamie Smith (62), Joe Root (100), Jacob Bethell (110) and wicketkeeper-batter (62*) played superb knocks for their side as the hosts made a massive score of 414/5 in 50 overs. This was England's seventh 400+ total in men's ODI cricket – the second most, alongside the India national cricket team. Jacob Bethell Slams Maiden Century in International Cricket, England Star Achieves Feat During ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

South Africa bowlers had a forgetful day, with Nandre Burger (0/95) and Codi Yusuf (0/80) going wicketless with the ball. While defending a 415-run total, England bowlers dismantled South Africa's batting attack. Speedster Jofra Archer (4/18) bagged a four-wicket haul.

Brydon Carse (2/33) and veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid (3/13) rattled the Proteas for just 72 runs after captain Temba Bavuma didn't come out to bat due to an injury. England registered a mammoth 342-run victory. On that note, take a look at the top five largest margin victories by runs in ODI cricket till now. Joe Root Scores His 19th One-Day International Century, Achieves Feat During ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 Match.

Biggest Wins in ODI Cricket (By Runs)

Team Margin of Victory Opposition Target Year England 342 runs South Africa 415 runs 2025 India 317 runs Sri Lanka 391 runs 2023 Australia 309 runs Netherlands 400 runs 2023 Zimbabwe 304 runs USA 409 runs 2023 India 302 runs Sri Lanka 358 runs 2023

Previously, the India national cricket team had the record of the biggest win by runs in ODI cricket. The Asian Giants thrashed the Sri Lanka national cricket team by 317 runs while defending a 391-run target during the third ODI match in Thiruvanthapuram in January 2023.

During the match, former Indian captain Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 166 off 110 runs with the help of 13 fours and eight sixes that guided India to 390/5 in 50 overs. While defending, speedster Mohammed Siraj (4/32) rattled Sri Lanka for just 73 runs.

