England national cricket team batter Jacob Bethell slammed his maiden century in international cricket. Jacob Bethell reached the glorious three-figure mark during the third ODI against the South Africa national cricket team at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, September 7. This is also Bethell's first hundred in professional cricket. The England star reached his maiden international century in 76 deliveries. Bethell departed after playing a superb knock of 110 runs off 82 deliveries, including 13 fours and three sixes. The 21-year-old made his ODI and T20I debuts against Australia in September 2024. Bethell's Test debut came against New Zealand in 2024. ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025: Harry Brook Backs Ben Duckett To Finish Series Strong as England Stick With Him for Third ODI Against South Africa.

Jacob Bethell Slams Maiden Century in International Cricket

What a moment 👏 What a talent 🙌 A dream come true 🥹@IGCom | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/9NkEMQ4dNd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2025

