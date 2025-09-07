Star England national cricket team top-order batter Joe Root has slammed an impressive century, scoring 100 off 95 balls, against the South Africa national cricket team at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. This century from the 34-year-old English stalwart Joe Root during the ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 happens to be his 19th in the ODI format, and 58th overall hundred. Joe Root has 39 hundreds in Tests. The player also has 43 half-centuries in ODIs and 66 in Tests. Joe Root struck six fours in the process for his ton. Jacob Bethell Slams Maiden Century in International Cricket, England Star Achieves Feat During ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Root Scores 19th ODI Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)