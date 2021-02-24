Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are all set to take on each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game. But before that let’s have a look at the short preview of the game. The two teams are placed in Group C of the Elite division. Both teams have played a couple of games each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s team UP has won one game and lost one. Whereas Bihar which features at the bottom of the table has lost both games. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Schedule: Everything You Need To Know About the 50-Over Tournament.

Uttar Pradesh won the first game against Karnataka by nine runs by VJD method. Whereas they lost to Kerala by three wickets, Bihar lost to Railways by 10 wickets. The team also lost comprehensively to Karnataka by 267 runs. Thus they would be looking forward to making a stunning comeback into the 50-over format. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash will be played at the KSCA Ground in Alur on February 24, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash live on one of their channels. However, the channel are unlikely to broadcast the round 2 league games of the tournament.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on online platforms. FanCode will show Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming and fans can tune into the FanCode website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee. Disney+ Hotstar could also live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games live.

Squads:

Uttar Pradesh Squad: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav(w), Sameer Choudhary, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Mohsin Khan, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Almas Shaukat, Samarth Singh, Shivam Mavi, Aryan Juyal, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Madhav Kaushik, Purnank Tyagi

Bihar Squad: S Gani, Shasheem Rathour, Babul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Akash Raj, Vikash Ranjan(w), Ashutosh Aman(c), Shabbir Khan, Anuj Raj, Rahul Kumar, Samar Quadri, Yashasvi Rishav, Vikash Yadav, Lakhan Raja, Shashi Anand, Suraj Kashyap, Vikash Patel, Apurva Anand, Rishav Raj

