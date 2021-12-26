Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu meet in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. This is the maiden Vijay Hazare final for Himachal Pradesh and they will be looking to make it a memorable one after having outplayed Services in the semis. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, defeated Saurashtra in the semi-final. Meanwhile, if you are looking for HP vs TN Vijay Hazare final live streaming online and live tv telecast details then continue reading. Virat Kohli Answers Some of the Most Searched Questions on Him in Hilarious Helium-Induced Voice (Watch Video).

It is Rishi Dhawan vs Vijay Shankar! Both the sides are loaded with quality players and thus a riveting contest is on cards. Baba Aparajith is in top form for Tamil Nadu and fresh from his century in the semis. He will one player Himachal Pradesh would want back in the hutch early.

When is Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Final Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Final clash will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on December 26, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Final Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Final clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Final Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Final on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Final live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

