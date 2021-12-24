Himachal Pradesh and Services meet in the first semi final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Needless to say, both the sides will be looking to book a place in the final. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Himachal Pradesh vs Services Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal live streaming online along with live TV telecast information, then continue reading. Junior Lasith Malinga! Sri Lanka U19 Bowler Matheesha Pathirana’s Bowling Action is Similar to Former Cricketer (Watch Video).

The winner of Himachal Pradesh vs Services match will either face Tamil Nadu or Saurashtra, who are contesting in second semis, in the final. Rishi Dhawan is in charge of HP while Rajat Paliwal will lead Services.

When is Himachal Pradesh vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Semi Final Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Himachal Pradesh vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on December 24, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Himachal Pradesh vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Semi Final Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Himachal Pradesh vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Himachal Pradesh vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Semi Final Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Himachal Pradesh vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

