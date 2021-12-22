Kerala are on collision course with Services in the fourth and final quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday, December 22. The match would be played at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur and has a start time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Kerala have been in good form

in the competition this year, winning four games in five in the league stage of the competition. They directly qualified for the quarterfinal and would draw inspiration from their five-wicket victory over Uttarakhand, which was their last group game.

Services too topped their group with the same number of points and have earned direct qualification into the quarterfinals. It would be interesting to see which side among these two evenly-matched teams come out on top in this battle to make it to the last four.

When is Kerala vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Kerala vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur, on December 22, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Kerala vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Kerala vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Kerala vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

