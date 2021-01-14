Brisbane Heat are up against Melbourne Renegades in the forthcoming fixture of KFC Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday (January 14). Both the sides didn’t have a great journey so far and would be desperate to get a win under their belt. While Chris Lynn’s Heat are eighth in the team standings with 16 points, the situation is worse for Renegades who are reeling at the last position with mere nine points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of HEA vs REN match. Alex Carey Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Liam Livingstone.

Notably, both teams are studded with T20 stars but haven’t been able to come together as a unit. With Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Joe Burns and Jimmy Peirson in the ranks, Brisbane have a potent batting line-up while Sam Heazlett and Morne Morkel are proven stars on this format. Coming to Renegades, skipper Aaron Finch have services of Mohammad Nabi, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson and Imad Wasim who can jolt the opposition single-handedly on their day. As both sides gear up for the fixture, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match in BBL 2020-21 will be played on January 14, 2021 (Thursday). The match will be held at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn(c), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson(w), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Connor Sully, Jack Wood

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch(c), Sam Harper(w), Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad, Brody Couch, Zak Evans, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Perry, Will Sutherland

