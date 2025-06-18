Mumbai, June 18: Melbourne Renegades title-winning coach Simon Helmot has re-signed for a further three years after leading the club to the Women's BBL title last season, the Big Bash League announced on Wednesday. Helmot boasts a wealth of coaching experience, both in Australia and internationally, including roles in the IPL, CPL and ILT. He previously led the Renegades men’s program from BBL 1 to BBL 4 and returned to the club in 2020 as an assistant coach of both squads before taking charge of the WBBL side. WBBL 2025: Sydney Sixers Appoint Matthew Mott As Head Coach for Their Women’s Team.

"In a campaign built on fearless cricket, Helmot steered the Renegades to the ultimate success in his fourth season at the helm and will remain in red until at least the end of WBBL13," the Melbourne Renegades said in a statement.

“Last season was an incredibly special one for our playing group and staff, and I’m thrilled to be continuing as head coach. Winning a title is never easy, which makes being part of this group all the more special. Led brilliantly by our General Manager, James Rosengarten, and our captain, Sophie Molineux, achieving what we did was an incredibly rewarding experience. We’ve got a great core group of players and people who are passionate about the club, and who are fully invested into achieving more. I’m excited by what we can do next," Helmot said.

The Melbourne Renegades have also appointed Rob Cassell as BBL Assistant and Bowling Coach. Cassell joined Cricket Victoria as Senior Assistant to the men's team in May, following three years with Tasmania, and will bolster Cam White's ranks ahead of the new BBL season. Big Bash League 2025: James Anderson, Siddarth Kaul Among Notable Nominations for BBL Draft As Full List of Overseas Players Revealed.

He'll will be working with a talented bowling contingent recently bolstered by Jason Behrendorff and Brendan Doggett. The Renegades will continue to shape their WBBL 11 and BBL 15 lists when clubs converge for Thursday's Big Bash Overseas Player Draft.

