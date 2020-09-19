Chennai Super Kings will chase their fourth Indian Premier League title when the IPL 2020 gets going from September 19. The MS Dhoni captained side will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 13. CSK fans are already excited for IPL 2020 and are eager to see their favourite team light up the stadium in yellow. Many fans have already made some wonderful fan-made Chennai Super Kings wallpapers for use as a mobile screen saver or phone wallpaper. Some excited fans have also made customised CSK HD Images and Wallpapers and CSK HD pictures to use as Desktop background saver. Here we bring you many CSK HD Images and Wallpapers to use as a mobile Wallpaper, screen saver or desktop background image and much more. MS Dhoni in Yellow CSK Jersey Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online For All The Chennai Super Kings Fans Ahead of IPL 2020.

CSK made a blockbuster return to the IPL 2018 and despite initial criticism of the squad, Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings marched their way to a third IPL title. They also reached the final last season but narrowly lost out to Mumbai Indians by 1 run. When CSK play Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener they will be certainly gearing for a revenge for the final defeat last year. CSK’s fan-popularity have also increased in numbers every season. Fans’ craze for Chennai Super Kings customized and fan-made HD Wallpapers and Images has no ending. Many have been hitting the internet searching for CSK HD images and pictures to use as their mobile wallpaper or screen saver or a background image. Some have even been searching for high-resolution images to set it as their desktop or laptop wallpaper. Here you can find many fan-made and customized HD images, Wallpapers and pictures for using it as per their choice. All pictures can be downloaded for free. CSK IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Chennai Super Kings Images For Laptop

Chennai Super Kings (Photo Credits: IPL)

Thala Dhoni Background Wallpapers

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Free Images)

Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja Images For Free Download

Imran Tahir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai Super Kings Images and Wallpapers For Mobile

Chennai Super Kings (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai Super Kings Team Wallpapers

MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai Super Kings Team Images for Desktop

The first match of IPL 2018 witnesses Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (Photo Credits: IANS)

Dhoni and co have played eight finals in 12 IPL seasons and have won the Indian Premier League trophy three times. They have also played the final in successive IPL seasons and are aiming to win their second IPL title in three seasons. Aside from Dhoni, the presence of Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu make them one of the top favourites to reach the playoffs in IPL 2020. The strong team and MS Dhoni’s presence have certainly kept CSK fans excited and confident of doing well this season. Meanwhile, enjoy all the free HD Images and Wallpapers of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and set CSK HD pictures and images as your wallpapers to show your support for the Men in Yellow and the Super Lions.

