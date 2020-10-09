One of the finest Test batsmen going around, Cheteshwar Pujara completed ten years in international cricket on Friday (October 9). On the occasion, the Saurashtra-born batsman took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt message. Pujara went down memory lane and remembered playing in Rajkot under the guidance of his father, Arvind. After Rahul Dravid hung up his boots in 2012, the right-handed batsman took over the baton and brilliantly tackled the legend’s legacy. His rock-solid defence has challenged many potent bowlers while his knack of playing marathon knocks makes him an absolute nightmare for the bowlers. Cheteshwar Pujara Special: Interesting Facts About India's New 'Mr Dependable.'

Speaking of his numbers, Pujara has scored 5840 runs in 77 Test matches with the help of 25 fifties, 18 centuries and three double-centuries. Owing to his prowess, India registered many emphatic victories in several different nations. He even played a crucial role in guiding India to their first Test series victory on Australian social. As the talismanic batsman completed a decade in international cricket, he thanked his supporters and well-wishers while promising to pile up many more runs for the national team. Pujara also highlighted the fact his wife Puja’s birthday also comes on October 9, which makes the day even more special form him. Rahul Dravid Taught Me Importance of Switching off from Cricket, Says Cheteshwar Pujara.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Heartfelt Message!!

....Thank you for all the support and wishes. Look forward to contributing lots more to the team! P.S. Coincidentally, today also happens to be the wife's birthday, so Puja has ensured I will never forget this date 😀#grateful #blessed #10years #lotsmoretogo — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 9, 2020

As Pujara is not the part of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020, he’s enjoying family time at his home. He also must be preparing for India’s 2020-21 tour of Australia which gets underway on December 3. As the four-match Test series will also include a Day-Night game, Pujara certainly needs to be at him best to tackle the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood with the swinging pink cherry.

