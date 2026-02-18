India National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Live Score: Defending champions India are set to face the Netherlands on 18 February 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in their final Group A fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Having already secured their place in the Super 8 stage with dominant victories over the USA, Namibia, and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav’s side enters the contest with the objective of maintaining a perfect record. For the Netherlands, the match is a final opportunity to test themselves against the tournament favourites. India vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

With qualification assured, the Indian management may use this fixture to trial bench strength and manage the workload of key assets. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan could be rested, potentially opening the door for Mohammed Siraj and Sanju Samson.

The spotlight remains firmly on young opener Abhishek Sharma, who has struggled with two ducks in his first three outings. The management has publicly backed the 25-year-old, viewing this match as a vital chance for him to find rhythm before the high-stakes Super 8 round begins on 22 February.

This is only the second T20 International meeting between these two sides. Their previous encounter took place during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Sydney, where India secured a comfortable 56-run victory.

While the Netherlands have been inconsistent this campaign, defeating Namibia but falling to Pakistan and the USA, their bowling unit, led by Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek, has shown it can challenge top-order batters with variety and discipline.

India Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Netherlands Squad

Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar