India win by __ runs, and end their group stage undefeated, while holding their spot at the top in Group A, with all 8 points. While Shivam Dube shone with the bat, Varun Chakaravarthy stood out with the ball, claiming three wickets. Dube also claimed two wickets, showcasing his skills as an all-rounder. Hardik Pandya, who had an off-night with the ball, played a cameo with the bat.
OUT! Shivam Dube picks his first wicket of the match, and the well-set Bas de Leede falls for a solid 33. Dube bowled a fuller length ball, which was near the wide line, and de Leede opted to flash hard, and only managed a thick edge into the hands of short third man.
OUT! Varun Chakaravarthy is called upon for a wicket, and claims not one but two. First, Colin Ackermann, and then Aryan Dutt on back-to-back deliveries. Ackermann went to the big shot but perished at deep mid-wicket, while Dutt got bowled trying to slog.
The Netherlands have managed to resist India's bowlers, and constantly charged on poor bowling. Hardik Pandya failed to get his mojo tonight, leaking plenty of runs in his two overs. Bas de Leede andColin Ackermann have already added 31 off 19 balls.
OUT! The wicket clearly should go into the fielder's column, with Washington Sundar's catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Michael Levitt. Levitt looked to pull the short ball from Hardik Pandya, but a leaping Sundar caught the ball just inches away from the boundary line.
While the scoring rate has been quite low, the scoreboard has slowly reached the 50-run mark, with both Bas de Leede and Michael Levitt adding 15 runs for the second wicket.
OUT! Varun Chakaravarthy into the attack, and manages to pick a wicket in his first over. Max O'Dowd went for the big shot but missed the ball completely and ended up seeing his stumps knocked over.
Only three have boundaries have come for the Netherlands, where only one looked convincing. Netherlands openers Max O'Dowd and Michael Levitt are living dangerously in the middle, with the ball just falling short of fielders on multiple occasions.
India will be eager to pick early wickets, given that dew is expected to play its part in the later innings. Max O'Dowd and Michael Levitt will want to provide a decent start and see off the new ball without giving any inroads into their batting unit.
OUT! Logan van Beek gets his third wicket, and India finish their innings on 193 for 6. Hardik Pandya went for the booming drive over the cover region but holed out straight to the fielder for a 21-ball 30. Shivam Dube's brilliant 66 ensured India managed to reach near the 200-run mark, despite wickets falling in the middle phase.
India National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Live Score: Defending champions India are set to face the Netherlands on 18 February 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in their final Group A fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Having already secured their place in the Super 8 stage with dominant victories over the USA, Namibia, and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav's side enters the contest with the objective of maintaining a perfect record. For the Netherlands, the match is a final opportunity to test themselves against the tournament favourites.
With qualification assured, the Indian management may use this fixture to trial bench strength and manage the workload of key assets. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan could be rested, potentially opening the door for Mohammed Siraj and Sanju Samson.
The spotlight remains firmly on young opener Abhishek Sharma, who has struggled with two ducks in his first three outings. The management has publicly backed the 25-year-old, viewing this match as a vital chance for him to find rhythm before the high-stakes Super 8 round begins on 22 February.
This is only the second T20 International meeting between these two sides. Their previous encounter took place during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Sydney, where India secured a comfortable 56-run victory.
While the Netherlands have been inconsistent this campaign, defeating Namibia but falling to Pakistan and the USA, their bowling unit, led by Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek, has shown it can challenge top-order batters with variety and discipline.
India Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh
Netherlands Squad
Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar