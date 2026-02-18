India National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast: India conclude their T20 World Cup 2026 group stage campaign on 18 February, as they face the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Already guaranteed a spot in the Super 8s, Suryakumar Yadav’s side aims to maintain their unblemished record following dominant victories over Pakistan, Namibia, and the USA. For the Netherlands, the fixture represents a formidable final hurdle as they look to leave a mark on the tournament. Fans across India can follow the action through various free and premium broadcasting channels and digital platforms. Is India vs Netherlands Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Available on DD Sports?.

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming and TV Channels in India

For viewers in India, the tournament is being broadcast by JioStar across its various platforms.

Television: The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Coverage is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the game online via the JioHotstar app and website. In a significant move for accessibility, the digital stream is available in additional regional languages such as Bengali, Bhojpuri, and Haryanvi. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online. Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture India vs Netherlands (Group A, Match 36) Date Wednesday, 18 February 2026 Kick-off Time 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Free TV (India) DD Sports (DD Free Dish users only) Live Stream (India) JioHotstar (Free on Mobile App) Satellite TV Star Sports Network UK/USA Broadcaster Sky Sports / Willow TV

India vs Netherlands Teams Preview

While India has already qualified, the team is expected to field a strong side to build momentum for the Super 8 stage, which begins on 21 February. There is particular focus on opener Abhishek Sharma, who is searching for a significant score to cement his place alongside Ishan Kishan.

The Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, face a daunting task against an Indian bowling attack that has been clinical throughout the tournament. Despite being the heavy underdogs, the Dutch side will be eager to test themselves against the defending champions at the world's largest cricket stadium.

