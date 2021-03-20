Chris Jordan took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav during India vs England 5th T20I match. Suryakumar, who was going guns, was out for a 17-ball 32 off Adil Rashid’s bowling. His knock was studded with three boundaries and two maximums. It was an excellent effort by Jordan, who passed the ball to Jason Roy to complete the relay catch and dismiss Suryakumar. But the Mumbai Indians batsman had done his job with a brilliant cameo. His knock took India from 94/1 after nine overs to 142 in 12 overs. India vs England Live Score Updates of 5th T20I 2021.

Suryakumar took on the England bowlers and smashed Jordan and Rashid for 14 runs each before being dismissed by the latter after a terrific relay catch from Jordan and Roy. The incident was in the second ball of the 14th over. Suryakumar picked the googly, waltzed down the track and flicked the ball towards long-on where Jordan made a terrific effort before passing the ball to Roy to complete the catch. Virat Kohli is Now the Highest Run-Scorer As Captain in T20Is, Goes Past Aaron Finch.

Jordan sprinted towards the long-on boundary, stretched his right hand and plucked the catch out of the air and quickly flicked the ball to a rushing Jason Roy before stepping outside the boundary. Take a look at the video.

Chris Jordan Takes Brilliant Catch

And one of the best catches in recent times goes to... Jason Roy 🧐😂 Brilliant fielding by Chris Jordan here 👏🏼#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wvlXzy0miC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 20, 2021

It was a stupendous effort from Jordan to remove Suryakumar, who was looking to take the game out of England’s hands. Suryakumar stitched a 49-run stand with Kohli in just 26 deliveries. Earlier, Rohit Sharma smashed 64 in 34 balls and shared a 94-run opening stand with Kohli in nine overs to give India a perfect start after they had been asked to bat first.

