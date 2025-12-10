India and South Africa are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series. They have already clashed in the Test and the ODI series and both sides have won one series each. India have started the T20I series with a solid 101-run victory at Cuttack. They will look to extend the winning run when they take on South Africa in the second T20I at Mullanpur. India secured the victory riding on the performances of Hardik Pandya with the bat and the bowlers. They will want to carry on the momentum and at the same time prepare well for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India. India Defeat South Africa by 101 Runs in 1st T20I 2025; Hardik Pandya, Bowlers Power Hosts to Dominant Victory.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be wary as they have collapsed for just 74 runs in the first T20I. Arshdeep Singh struck their top order and since then, they lost wickets against Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who ever joined the attack. None could put up any resistance and despite the score looking very much within reach, they suffered a massive defeat. Proteas will have to introspect on their performance and be more resilient with the bat against a quality bowling side like India.

When is IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 1st T20I Test 2025 is set to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh on December 11. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 is set to start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs SA H2H Record in T20I Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and the South Africa National Cricket Team have faced each other in 32 T20 Internationals (T20Is). In terms of head-to-head record, South Africa have ended on the winning side in 12 matches so far compared to India's 19, which includes the last game. One IND vs SA T20I ended in a no-result.

Who Are the IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Abhishek Sharma Dewald Brevis Lungi Ngidi Jasprit Bumrah Hardik Pandya

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs SA: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh. Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi After Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's Viral Video, Indian Cricketer Says, 'Private Moment Turned Into Cheap Sensationalism'.

South Africa Likely XI vs IND: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

