It is down to fifth and final T20I in the India vs England five-match series. The series is nicely poised at two each with teams winning alternate matches. And now both India and England will be looking for a victory to clinch the series. England won the first and third T20I while India won second and fourth game of the series. Meanwhile, stay tuned for IND vs ENG live score updates of fifth T20I, the series finale.

KL Rahul has been horridly out of form for team India and that could prompt the think tank to bring Ishan Kishan, provided he is fit. Suryakumar Yadav slammed an impressive fifty in his maiden outing for team India and he will retain his place in the side. India is likely to hand Rahul Chahar another game and that means Yuzvendra Chahal will sit out for this all-important fixture.

England, on the other hand, are unlikely to fiddle with their playing XI. But if they do, it will be the inclusion of Moeen Ali in place of Sam Curran. Ali hasn’t featured in any game this series but experience can be productive in the decider. T Natarajan Thrilled to Join Team India After Passing Fitness Test, Shares Picture from Training.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan.