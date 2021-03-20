Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have provided Indian witch a quick start in the game. This is the first instance that the hosts haven't lost a wicket in the powerplay this series.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have given a quick start to India in the game with the former being the aggressor. A huge score looks on the cards of the duo continue to bat in the same fashion.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have opened the batting for India, this is the first instance in T20 internationals that the two players will play together for the national team. The series is tied at 2-2 and both sides will be looking for a win to secure it. Click here to find Virat Kohli's record as an opener.
England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan.
TOSS: England have won the toss and have opted to field.
It is down to fifth and final T20I in the India vs England five-match series. The series is nicely poised at two each with teams winning alternate matches. And now both India and England will be looking for a victory to clinch the series. England won the first and third T20I while India won second and fourth game of the series. Meanwhile, stay tuned for IND vs ENG live score updates of fifth T20I, the series finale. Is India vs England 5th T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
KL Rahul has been horridly out of form for team India and that could prompt the think tank to bring Ishan Kishan, provided he is fit. Suryakumar Yadav slammed an impressive fifty in his maiden outing for team India and he will retain his place in the side. India is likely to hand Rahul Chahar another game and that means Yuzvendra Chahal will sit out for this all-important fixture.
England, on the other hand, are unlikely to fiddle with their playing XI. But if they do, it will be the inclusion of Moeen Ali in place of Sam Curran. Ali hasn’t featured in any game this series but experience can be productive in the decider. T Natarajan Thrilled to Join Team India After Passing Fitness Test, Shares Picture from Training.
England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan.