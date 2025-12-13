So far, the ongoing five-match IND vs SA T20I series 2025 has been a game of cat and mouse, with both India and South Africa hunting each other down as the 1-1 scoreline suggests. The South Africa national cricket team made a stunning comeback against the India national cricket team, winning the second IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025, where a slip-up saw the Men in Blue quash their 1-0 lead. Both teams will visit Dharamsala for the third India vs South Africa T20I 2025, where a victory will hand the winner a crucial lead. South Africa Defeat India in 2nd T20I 2025 by 51 Runs; Quinton de Kock, Ottneil Baartman Shine As Proteas Level Five Match Series 1-1.

India suffered a dramatic downfall in both batting and bowling, which eventually led to South Africa first scoring a massive 213, and then the Men in Blue bundling out for 162. For India, only Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, and Azar Patel contributed with the bat. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav's continued failure has been a reason behind India's lack of stability. The bowling unit, too, failed where bowlers failed to hit the right line and length, which saw Gautam Gambhir also quite animated on the bench.

In contrast, South Africa displayed application across departments, with Quinton de Kock and Ottniel Baartman leading with the bat and ball, hitting 90 and claiming a four-wicket haul, respectively. The Proteas' batting unit performed in unison, scoring at a brisk rate, capitalising on India's poor bowling. Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, and Baartneil used conditions to their advantage, where India's poor batting also contributed to their loss.

When is IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, on December 13. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 is set to start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs SA H2H Record in T20I Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and the South Africa National Cricket Team have faced each other in 33 T20 Internationals (T20Is). In terms of head-to-head record, South Africa have ended on the winning side 13 times, compared to India's 19, while one IND vs SA T20I ended in a no-result.

Who Are the IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Abhishek Sharma Quinton de Kock Ottneil Baartman Jasprit Bumrah Tilak Varma

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs SA: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh. Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi After Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's Viral Video, Indian Cricketer Says, 'Private Moment Turned Into Cheap Sensationalism'.

South Africa Likely XI vs IND: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

