Chris Lynn Feels T20 World Cup 2020 Should Be Cancelled, Says Tournament Is Going to Be a Logistical Nightmare in Times of Coronavirus

Chris Lynn celebrates after scoring century in PSL (Photo Credits: @Saj_PakPassion/Twitter)

Australian cricketer Chris Lynn has voiced his opinion regarding the T20 World Cup 2020. The upcoming edition of the tournament is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the T20 World Cup 2020 is likely to be postponed. However, ICC has not officially made any comment regarding the postponement and will wait for sometime before taking any decision. Meanwhile, Lynn feels that the tournament should be cancelled as it is going to be a logistical nightmare in times of coronavirus.

“My personal opinion is no. Obviously, we’re praying for it to go ahead but we’ve just got to play what’s in front of us. Having teams come from all over the world is going to be a logistical nightmare,” Lynn told Fox Sports.

"Hotels, travel, keeping the teams in the hotels for a number of weeks before the tournament is going to be tough work moving forward," the Australian cricketer added.

Lynn, who captains Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League (BBL), also said for the betterment of the game players should take the pay cut if need be. “No-one likes to take pay cuts but I think for the longevity of the game you’ve got to be realistic. It is a tough one, but if it means that the BBL is no longer going ahead because the players want to take full pay then I believe that’s ridiculous. So, yes, we have to come to an understanding to make sure the BBL goes ahead,” said the 30-year-old.