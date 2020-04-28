ICC Considering Use of Emergency Coronavirus Substitutes During Cricket Matches: Report

File picture of an injured player being taken off the field (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket continues to be off the field just like other sporting events following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Cricket boards are now contemplating staging matches in front of empty stadiums, and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) appears to have already made their mind about it with the possibility of holding games near September. Once cricket resumes, there will be different challenges for the organisers and one of them happens to be tackling a situation where a player tests coronavirus positive during the match, particularly in the longer format of the game. England Can Host West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland Between July-September in Front of Empty Stadiums Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

As per a report by the Sun, ICC, cricket’s global governing body, is expected to approve the use of substitutes if a player tests positive. It will work in a similar way to the concussion subs rule.

The report states, “a number of different subs — covering batsmen, fast bowlers, slow bowlers and a wicketkeeper — would have to be tested and remain alongside the first-choice XI in the bio-secure bubble leading up to the game.”

“This is something that is expected to be discussed by the cricket and medical committees as part of the move of trying to get cricket back on,” an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report. No Cricket in England Till July 1 Due to COVID-19; ECB Revises Summer Calendar.

However, it remains unclear what happens to other players who would have already come in contact with the coronavirus positive player. Chances are virus could spread to other players during the course of the match. So, the rule appears to be fine on paper but how effective it will be in practice is something that remains to be seen.