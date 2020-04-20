Is it Going to be IPL 13 vs ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Once Coronavirus Pandemic Ends?

IPL and T20 World Cup trophies (Photo Credits: PTI and Getty Images)

International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could be at loggerheads once coronavirus pandemic ends. Following the COVID-19 virus outbreak, sporting activities including cricket were suspended as most of the countries applied lockdown. In India, the nationwide lockdown resulted in the postponement of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL), which was slated to begin from March 29. After being initially postponed to April 14, the T20 league was eventually deferred indefinitely. BCCI has not cancelled IPL 2020 as of yet and looks like it is in the mood to hold the cash-rich league later this year. IPL 2020 Only Possible if Normalcy Returns by October, Feels Former SRH Bowler Ashish Nehra.

There is a strong possibility of IPL 2020 clashing with various series/tournaments as per ICC’s FTP (Future Tour Programs) and ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is one of them, which is scheduled to held in October-November in Australia.

The cricket’s governing body, ICC, is in no mood to cancel or postpone the tournament as of now. In fact, it seems hopeful, and it is very much likely that ICC will take its time before making any decision. ICC Unlikely to Decide the Fate of T20 World Cup 2020 Before August: Report.

In the meantime, the time seems to be running away from IPL 2020. And it appears by October, BCCI will be in a position to hold the tournament, provided COVID-19 virus is contained by then. But that window is already reserved for T20 World Cup, and It is very much likely that the world-stage tournament will be given preference over IPL. However, if BCCI goes hell-bent on conducting IPL 2020, given the revenue Indian board generates for ICC and the say it has in world cricket, we could witness a toss-up between IPL and T20 World Cup.