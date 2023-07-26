Pakistan is currently touring Sr Lanka for their first assignment of the World Test Championship's new cycle. They are engaged in an enthralling encounter at Colombo in the 2nd Test of the two-match series. The first Test of the series was won by Pakistan and they are leading by a margin of 1-0 in the series. The first Test saw a brilliant innings of a double hundred of Saud Shakeel. Supported well by Pakistan's strong bowling attack, Pakistan was able to clinch the first Test in their favour, despite resilient fights shown by Dhananjay de Silva and Prabath Jayasuriya. Pakistan has batted in a nonchalant and aggressive manner, putting the bowlers under some pressure. In the second Test it has worked brilliantly till now with Pakistan currently having a huge lead of 397 runs with their first innings still five wickets away from finishing at the end of Day 3. Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed As Concussion Substitute During SL vs PAK 2nd Test 2023.

Sri Lanka could only manage 166 runs in the first innings of the 2nd Test. Once again it was Dhananjaya de Silva who could put up some fight in front of the probing bowling attack of Pakistan. Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah shared 7 wickets between them. In return Pakistan went all guns blazing with Abdullah Shafique leading the charge. He scored a stunning double century and was well supported by Agha Salman's century and half-centuries from Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel. Salman is still not out on the crease batting on 132 runs. He is accompanied by Mohammad Rizwan who replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as a concussion substitute. Pakistan will look to bat only once this match and give themselves enough team to bowl Sri Lanka out.

Colombo Weather Report

Expected Weather Report at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo On Day 4 of SL vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 (Accuweather.com)

Things doesn't look very encouraging for the Pakistan fans on July 27 at Colombo as there is a chance of heavy rain on Day 4 of the 2nd Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. There is a 28-34% chance of precipitation ahead of the match and during the first session. It only increases after lunch to 51%. The cloud cover is expected to be persistent throughout with occasional visuals of sun. The temperature will stay pretty consistent ranging from 29 degree celsius-30 degree Celsius. Pakistan Batsman Abdullah Shafique’s Old Tweet Praising Virat Kohli Goes Viral After his Maiden Double Century in Tests Against Sri Lanka.

Clearly this indicates, there is going to be rain-interruptions during the match. The groundstaff will be under the pressure and will race against time to prepare the ground for play before rain returns. Currently Pakistan looks in a very dominating position and the only thing that can possibly challenge their win in this Test match is the rain. Fans will hope they can at least some action tomorrow. Pakistan captain Babar Azam will also have early declaration in mind in case of a rain interruption.

