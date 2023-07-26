Pakistan has taken over the driver's seat during the 2nd Test match in Sri Lanka at Colombo and have taken a massive lead of 397 runs in the first innings. Opener Abdullah Shafique scored a stunning double century and he was accompanied by Agha Salman. Following his maiden double century, Abdullah Shafique's old tweet where he was spotted admiring Virat Kohli went viral. Abdullah Shafique Hits His Maiden Double Century, Achieves Feat During Day 3 of SL vs PAK 2nd Test 2023.

Pakistan Batsman Abdullah Shafique’s Old Tweet Praising Virat Kohli Goes Viral

This screenshot is doing the rounds! Virat Kohli was in extraordinary form between 2016-19 and Abdullah Shafique loved watching him. No shame in admitting it! Pakistan batters have openly praised the impact of Kohli, he's equally respected in both India and Pakistan ♥️ #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/zuCl1RUY5h — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 26, 2023

