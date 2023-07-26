Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan cricket team's wicketkeeper-batter, was hit on his head while ducking a bouncer by Asitha Fernando in the afternoon session on day three between Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test at the Singhalese Sports Club. He remains under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel. Meanwhile, match referee has allowed Mohammad Rizwan to replace him as a concussion substitute.

Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed As Concussion Substitute

🔴 Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second #SLvPAK Test. He remains under the observation of the PCB’s medical panel. https://t.co/sotkSmO6I3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 26, 2023

