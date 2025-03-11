India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as they defeated New Zealand in the final of the competition. It was a special victory for the players and fans as it is their third Champions Trophy title and one that came after 12 years. Rohit Sharma and co have now also won two ICC trophies in two years. After the highly-exciting India vs New Zealand final, we bring to you messages of congratulations for Team India along with HD Images which fans can share on WhatsApp status. Fans also have the option of downloading these images for free on Facebook and Instagram stories. Indian Cricket Team Photos for Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: HD Pics of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Men in Blue Cricketers After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Victory To Share Online.

The Rohit Sharma-led side was superb all throughout the tournament and deservedly won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. They were unbeaten throughout the entire tournament and never looked like they could miss out on the title. The final was a pressure game and it got a little bit tricky during the middle phase. But the Indian batters kept their calm and took them over the winning line. India had a superb tournament with the ball in hand as they never allowed the opposition batters to get away. Rohit Sharma was crucial in the final and he received the player of the match award. The contributions from Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy was also important. India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Congratulate Rohit Sharma and Team For Clinching Title.

With this ICC title, India are now in a run of winning ICC titles. Rohit Sharma, who has now led India to consecutive ICC titles, also joined the elite list of Indian captains to have won multiple ICC titles.

