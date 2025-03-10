Indian Cricket Team Wallpapers: India's long wait for an ICC Champions Trophy title came to an end after the Men in Blue beat New Zealand to win the silverware in Dubai on March 9. Rohit Sharma and his men overcame a stiff challenge from New Zealand in what eventually turned out to be a thrilling final and emerged victorious in front of a packed crowd at the Dubai International Stadium. With this, India became the first team to win the ICC Champions Trophy thrice and Rohit Sharma joined MS Dhoni as the second Indian captain to clinch multiple ICC titles. This was also a second consecutive ICC trophy for Rohit Sharma and his team after they had won the T20 World Cup back in 2024. Here we will bring you some of the best HD images from India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win that can be used as wallpapers for laptops, desktops, put on cupboards and walls and also shared online. Rohit Sharma’s Records at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: A Look at Indian Captain’s Feats From Matching MS Dhoni, Clive Lloyd's Achievements to Losing Most Number of Tosses in ODIs.

Much like with popular sports personalities, fans are on the lookout for the best pictures which can be used as wallpapers for several devices including desktops, laptops and mobile phones. The India national cricket team players were presented with the iconic white jackets during the presentation ceremony and they celebrated hard by popping champagne and raising the coveted ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title win was also a defining one for Gautam Gambhir, who has clinched his first ICC title as India's head coach. Not very long ago, he was under some flak for India's poor performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and now he has silenced his detractors. Not just for desktops and laptops and mobiles, fans can also download these HD images and wallpapers for free and print them to put on cupboards and walls. Scroll below to check and also download these HD images and wallpapers. ICC Champions Trophy Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Won Eight-Nation Tournament After India Bag Record Third Title

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma HD Wallpaper

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win (Photo credit: X @ICC)

KL Rahul HD Wallpaper

KL Rahul celebrates after India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

India National Cricket Team HD Image

Team India players celebrate with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Photo credit: X @ICC)

KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja HD Wallpaper for Free Download

KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja celebrate after guiding India to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Rohit Sharma HD Wallpaper

Rohit Sharma with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Virat Kohli HD Wallpaper for Desktop

Virat Kohli kisses ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Team India Wallpaper

Team India players celebrate with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Rohit Sharma With ICC Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup Titles

Rohit Sharma with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and T20 World Cup 2024 titles (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Shubman Gill HD Desktop Wallpaper

Shubman Gill with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Team India HD Image

India national cricket team members celebrate with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Rohit Sharma With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 HD Wallpaper

Rohit Sharma holds ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Mohammed Shami HD Wallpaper

Mohammed Shami poses with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Shreyas Iyer HD Desktop Wallpaper

Shreyas Iyer with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Ravindra Jadeja HD Image

Ravindra Jadeja kisses ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Photo credit: X @ICC)

Hardik Pandya HD Image

Hardik Pandya HD Image (Photo credit: Instagram @hardikpandya93)

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma HD Wallpaper

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title win cemented India's status as the best team in white-ball cricket at the moment. Across the last three ICC white-ball events, India have lost just once--the final of the ODI World Cup against Australia and apart from that result, the Men in Blue have looked absolutely unbeatable. After the T20 World Cup 2024 title triumph, the India national cricket team saw the Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retire from the shortest format. And the youngsters led by Suryakumar Yadav stepped up big time, registering success against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa also England. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title win will surely be a massive boost as India slowly and gradually prepare for the next ODI World Cup, in 2027.

