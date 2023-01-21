Contrary to many reports, ESPNCricinfo has reported that no decision has been taken yet regarding the exclusion of cricket from the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. It has further reported that the final call whether cricket will be part of LA28 (Olympic Games 2028) will be taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) around October later this year. As per the report, the LA Olympics 2028 organisers will finalise the list of new sports by March this year, which means ICC- cricket's governing body- has still some time up their sleeve to take the game to biggest global sports event. Najam Sethi Takes Sarcastic Jibe at President Jay Shah After He Announced ACC Calendar, Asian Cricket Council Responds by Calling PCB Chairman’s Comments ‘Baseless’.

Earlier, it was reported that cricket has failed to meet certain IOC criteria to feature at the Olympics. However, the options to have cricket at Olympics 2028 are still open.Interestingly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been added to the ICC's Olympics Committee and he will work with other members to target the 2028 Olympics spot, contrary to previously reported 2032 Olympics.

Meanwhile, the ICC's Olympics Committee, which will work towards the inclusion of sport at the Summer Olympic Games 2028, is headed by ICC chairman Greg Barclay and includes Indra Nooyi and Paraag Marathe apart from newly-inducted Shah.

Six-Team Men's and Women's T20 Tournaments

To target the 2028 LA Summer Olympics berth, ICC has proposed six-team T20 events for both men's and women's, stated ESPNCricinfo in its report. If given a green signal, there will be a cut-off date for six top teams on T20 rankings to earn a ticket to LA28. The tournament structure has not been finalised yet.

