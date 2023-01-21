Cricket, reportedly, will not be part of the Olympics 2028 which will be held at Los Angles. It was earlier reported that the cricket will feature at the 2028 Summer Olympics. However, it is being reported now by various news outlets that the International Olympics Committee (IOC) has rejected to feature cricket at LA 2028 and same has been conveyed to cricket's governing body- International Cricket Council (ICC). However, no official confirmation is available at the moment. Najam Sethi Takes Sarcastic Jibe at President Jay Shah After He Announced ACC Calendar, Asian Cricket Council Responds by Calling PCB Chairman’s Comments ‘Baseless’.

Last year, the IOC added cricket along with in seven other sports for a review to be included at the LA 2028. However, cricket has been omitted from the list which also featured sports like baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash, and motorsport.

IOC has certain requirements for a sport to qualify for the Summer Games which includes cost and complexity reduction, global appeal, host country interest, gender equality, youth relevance, upholding integrity and fairness to support clean sports, and long-term sustainability.

Jay Shah to Head ICC’s New Olympic Committee

As per reports, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah could be tasked with pitching cricket for 2023 Summer Games in Brisbane. Shah is likely to head ICC's new Olympic committee as ICC targets 2023 Olympic Games spot.

