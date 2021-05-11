Chennai Super Kings shared a lovely recap video of their season after IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 14 of the Indian Premier League was suspended last week after a number of players in the IPL bio-bubble tested positive for COVID-19. Kolkata Knight Riders duo Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier had tested positive in the Ahmedabad bubble of IPL 2021 while Delhi Capitals’ Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad also tested positive. Their teams were in Delhi. The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases led to the BCCI postponing the IPL. Later it was confirmed CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and head coach Stephen Fleming had also returned positive results. Kevin Pietersen Requests People in India To Stay Safe in a Twitter Post in Hindi, Says ‘I May Have Left India but the Country Is in My Thoughts’.

CSK shared a video taking fans through all their top moments of IPL 2021. In the video, fans are taken on a walk through memory lane. The video begins with MS Dhoni arriving at the hotel and then goes on to show what happened in the camp through the next four weeks. From the team celebrating each win in IPL 2021 to glimpses from practise matches, the video documents each moment and every day of IPL 2021. Deepak Chahar, Siddharth Kaul Receive First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

It ends with CSK players urging people to wear masks and stay safe amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “A re-ride of the #Summerof2021! Thirumbi Varuvom....” CSK captioned the video on their Twitter page. The video also offers a glimpse of the fun the players had with each other in the dressing room and also in the hotel. Take a look at the video.

CSK Share Throwback Video of the Team's Top Moments in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, were one of the best teams of IPL 2021 and were ranked second in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins from seven games when the tournament was postponed indefinitely. The three-time champions looked to have wiped away their rustiness from the previous season and were in top gear. The throwback ends with the final line “we’ll be back to finish what we started.”

