Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The CSK vs DC clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on May 8, 2022 (Sunday) at 07:30 pm as the teams aim to keep pace for the play-off qualification. Meanwhile, fans searching for CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Chennai Super Kings have been winning matches of late but it appears to be too late for the defending champions to make it to the play-offs though in an ideal situation, CSK can still make up among the top four. CSK after being handed over to former captain MS Dhoni again, won against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) handsomely but in the very next game fell short of 13 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have existent chances of making it to the IPL 2022 playoffs as the team are on spot five of the IPL 2022 points table with five wins out of ten matches they played. They won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 21 runs after David Warner's blistering performance of 92 runs from 58 balls.

CSK vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – MS Dhoni (CSK), Rishab Pant (DC) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. CSK vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 55.

CSK vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - David Warner (DC), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Rovman Powell (DC), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

CSK vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mitchell Marsh (DC), Moeen Ali (CSK) could be our all-rounders. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

CSK vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed (DC), Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK) could form the bowling attack of your Dream11 fantasy team.

CSK vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Rishab Pant (DC), David Warner (DC), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Rovman Powell (DC), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Moeen Ali (CSK), Khaleel Ahmed (DC), Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK).

David Warner (DC) could be named as the captain of your CSK vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Rovman Powell (DC) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

