Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take on each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 55. CSK have slimmest of chances to make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs and for that they need to win all their remaining matches. And also hope for other results to go in their favour. DC, on the other hand, are better placed at number five. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you CSK vs DC head-to-head, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Delhi Capitals have managed to win three out of their last five games and start as favourites against Chennai Super Kings, who have won two out of last five matches.

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have contested in 26 matches thus far. CSK leads the head-to-head record with 16 wins against DC’s ten wins. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 55 Key Players

Devon Conway and Mukesh Choudhary will be the key players from the Chennai Super Kings camp to watch out for. In Delhi Capitals camp, all eyes will be on Kuldeep Yadav and David Warner.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 55 Mini Battles

In the CSK vs DC game, expect Mukesh Choudhary vs David Warner battle to spice things up. Also, Kuldeep Yadav vs Ambati Rayudu match up will be interesting to follow. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 55 Venue and Match Timing

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (CSK vs DC) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on May 08, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 55 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match live on Star Sports channels. The CSK vs DC match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the CSK vs DC live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 55 Likely Playing XIs

CSK Predicted Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

DC Predicted Playing 11: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

