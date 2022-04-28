Things in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 are heating up as the race to playoffs is starting to get intense. Out of 10 teams, nine are in contention for top four finish. Mumbai Indians (MI) are virtually out of IPL 2022 as they are yet to win a match. The Rohit Sharma-led side have lost eight back to back games. Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are comfortably placed on top of the IPL 2022 points table while remaining teams are still in race for the playoffs. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Given that IPL 2022 is a ten-team event, a minimum of 16 points likely will be required to qualify for the playoffs. Gujarat Titans have thus far collected 14 points and need just a win to seal their place in the last four. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, need two wins to secure a playoffs berth. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) need at least three wins to go through. RCB, however, have just five matches remaining.

Things look tight for Punjab Kings (PBKS) with four wins out of six matches required to collect 16 points. Delhi Capitals (DC) find themselves in similar situation with five wins needed from seven games. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are on eighth spot, need at least five wins from six games to make it 16 points. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need to win all of their remaining six matches to make it to second stage of the IPL 2022. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side will also have to make sure that their Net Run Rate (NRR) gets betterwith each win. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

IPL 2022 Playoff Scenarios

Team Minimum Wins Needed Matches Remaining Current Points Gujarat Titans 1 6 14 Rajasthan Royals 2 6 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 6 10 Lucknow Super Giants 3 6 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 5 10 Punjab Kings 4 6 8 Delhi Capitals 5 7 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 6 6 Chennai Super Kings 6 6 4 Mumbai Indians Eliminated 6 0

Top four teams on the IPL 2022 points table at the end of the first round will qualify for playoffs. The Qualifier 1 will take place between top two teams with winner advancing to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will face-off in the Eliminator. The loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of the Eliminator will meet in the Qualifier 2 to determine the second finalist.

