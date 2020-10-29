CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will eye successive wins for the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 when they play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 49 of IPL 2020. CSK have won just four of the 12 matches they have played this IPL season and were the first team to be knocked out of the race for the playoffs. They will exit the tournament after playing their remaining two games and MS Dhoni will hope his side can leave with their heads held high. KKR are still alive in the playoffs race and need a win to keep things that way. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live updates from the match. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 49 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Looking for Seventh Win Against Chennai Super Kings to Qualify for Playoffs.

Like CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders have also failed to show consistency in IPL 2020 and are yet to string together wins more than two matches. They are on 12 points from as many matches and need a win to stay alive in the tournament and keep their fate on their own hands. Eoin Morgan’s side were displaced from fourth after an eight-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab in their previous match and are currently fifth in the standings. A win once again, although temporarily, take them to the fourth position. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

MS Dhoni’s side, on the other, dished out their best performance in the eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game and will hope for a similar outing against KKR, who beat them by 10 runs in the reverse fixture earlier this season. The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Dubai Stadium where CSK have played six and won three, including their last win against RCB. KKR played only one game against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai and won it.