Nitish Rana takes Mitchell Santner for consecutive boundaries to end the 11th over with 12 runs. Rana has moved on to 46 from 39 deliveries while Rinku Singh at the other end is batting on 6. CSK looked to have pulled back KKR with two quick wickets. But this young pair are trying to score some quick runs and take back the momentum.
OUT! Karn Sharma has got a wicket with his second delivery in the match. The leg-spinner removes Shubman Gill after deceiving him. Gill played for the turn and left a big gap between his bat and pad and his stumps were shattered. Shubman Gill b Karn Sharma 26(17)
End of the powerplay overs and KKR have given themselves a good stage to build on. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have been quite comfortable with the CSK bowling and have stitched 48 runs in the opening 6 overs. Rana came to life in the final over of the powerplay bowled by Mitchell Santner and took the spinner for 15 runs, which included two fours and a gorgeous six over deep midwicket.
Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have given Kolkata Knight Riders a steady start to their innings after being sent to bat first. The pair have added 28 runs in 4 overs and averted another early collapse for KKR.
Chennai Super Kings have brought back Shane Watson and Lungi Ngidi in place of Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir, who are reportedly injured. Monu Kumar, who made his debut in the last match against RCB, has also been dropped and replaced him with Karn Sharma. KKR, on the other, have brought in an extra batsman for Prasidh Krishna. Read Full Toss Report
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.
Toss: The news from the middle is Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first. KKR will be batting.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match. CSK are already out of the race for the playoffs and will be looking to exit the tournament with successive wins in their last two matches while KKR need a win to keep themselves alive in the race. Eoin Morgan's side beat CSK by 10 runs in the reverse fixture earlier this season and will look to do the double. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live action.
CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will eye successive wins for the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 when they play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 49 of IPL 2020. CSK have won just four of the 12 matches they have played this IPL season and were the first team to be knocked out of the race for the playoffs. They will exit the tournament after playing their remaining two games and MS Dhoni will hope his side can leave with their heads held high. KKR are still alive in the playoffs race and need a win to keep things that way. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live updates from the match. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 49 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Looking for Seventh Win Against Chennai Super Kings to Qualify for Playoffs.
Like CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders have also failed to show consistency in IPL 2020 and are yet to string together wins more than two matches. They are on 12 points from as many matches and need a win to stay alive in the tournament and keep their fate on their own hands. Eoin Morgan’s side were displaced from fourth after an eight-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab in their previous match and are currently fifth in the standings. A win once again, although temporarily, take them to the fourth position. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.
MS Dhoni’s side, on the other, dished out their best performance in the eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game and will hope for a similar outing against KKR, who beat them by 10 runs in the reverse fixture earlier this season. The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Dubai Stadium where CSK have played six and won three, including their last win against RCB. KKR played only one game against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai and won it.