Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on each other in the IPL 2020 which is set to be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. For the first time in the history of IPL, Chennai Super Kings have been ousted from the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to win the game and rise on the points table. The team is on the fifth position in the IPL 2020 with 12 points in their kitty. CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 49.

Eoin Morgan's men have won six games and lost an equal number of matches. The Yellow Army is placed on the last spot of the points table with eight points in their kitty. The team has so far won four games and lost eight matches. MS Dhoni and men from here on have nothing to lose and they would want to give their best. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details.

CSK vs KKR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 49 on Star Sports TV Channels

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2020 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the CSK vs KKR clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs KKR Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 49 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the CSK vs KKR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).