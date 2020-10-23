Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 23, 2020 (Friday). Both teams find themselves on the opposite end of the points table but will be looking to move closer to play-offs. Meanwhile, fans searching for CSK vs MI IPL 2020 live streaming details can scroll down below. CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Mumbai Indians had their five-game winning run halted by Kings XI Punjab last time around and will look to bounce back from that defeat against their arch-rivals, who find themselves at the bottom of the team standings. The MS Dhoni-led side have won just thrice this season and come into this game on a two-game losing run and need to win to keep their playoff chances alive. CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 41 Preview: Struggling Chennai Super Kings to Face Arch-Rivals Mumbai Indians in Do-or-Die Battle.

CSK vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 35 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can catch the live action of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the CSK vs MI match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 1 Select HD channels with English commentary. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi will be providing live-action in Hindi. Fans can also enjoy the live action of all IPL matches on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 35 on Disney+ Hotstar

All IPL matches are also shown live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the CSK vs MI IPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar to catch the live action of all IPL 2020 matches. Subscription can be completed by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

