Stakes will be very high when Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians lock horns in the match 41 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Runs are expected to galore as the match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 23 (Friday). Both sides had contrasting campaigns in the tournament so far but have different importance on the upcoming game. A win here will advance MI to the pinnacle of the team standings and will almost secure their playoff berth. On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s CSK are on the verge of getting knocked out of the playoff for the first time in IPL history. CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020.

Dream11 fantasy players will be eager to pick the right key players for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2020. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. Ahead of the CSK vs MI match, we take a look at five players who should be part of every fantasy playing XI. CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 41 Preview.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sam Curran

Curran is one of the few bright spots in CSK’s dismal campaign. The England all-rounder has performed consistently in the season and will have to come good if Chennai wants to get over the line. With the match taking place in Sharjah, the southpaw will have great chances of clearing boundary in the powerplay and his bowling prowess is a cherry on the cake.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ravindra Jadeja

Another CSK all-rounder who should be the part of your fantasy XI is Ravindra Jadeja. Majorly known for his bowling prowess, the left-handed batsman has done quite well with the bat lately and deserves a place in your fantasy team. Also, one can’t ignore Jadeja’s capability on the field.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

Arguably the most crucial player in Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah is a must-pick in your fantasy team. Be it taking wickets with the new ball or restricting run flow in the death overs, the right-arm pacer is sensational every time he gets the ball. With CSK batsmen not in sublime form, Bumrah’s stellar show is on the cards.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kieron Pollard

The Caribbean all-rounder has been in sensational touch in IPL 2020 and has played a crucial role in MI’s success. Every time when Mumbai’s scoring rate is on the lower side, Pollard has stepped up and provided the late flourish. Along with batting, the 32-year-old has also made an impact in the bowling and fielding department.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Quinton de Kock

Despite Rohit Sharma’s lukewarm performances in recent times, MI have got decent starts thanks to Quinton de Kock. After a string of low scores in the initial half of the tournament, the southpaw went back to his prime and scored four half-centuries. Being a wicket-keeper, his dismissals behind the stumps will fetch you extra points.

MS Dhoni and Co registered a comprehensive five-wicket victory when these two sides locked horns early in the season. However, a lot has changed since then, and MI will take the field as firm favourites. Hence, the Men in Yellow need to put their best foot forward to come on top.

