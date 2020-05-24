David Warner Raring to Get Back Onto the Cricket Field, Says ‘Sick of Shadow Batting in the Backyard’ (Watch TikTok Video)

David Warner's TikTok Video (Photo credit: Instagram)

Australia's David Warner might be enjoying a gala time with his family amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the southpaw is certainly missing being on the field. The left-handed batsman recently expressed how badly he wants to get back into action but in his own unique way. Taking to his official Instagram account, Warner shared another TikTok video in which he can be seen shadow batting in his backyard while sporting Australia's ODI kit. Through the caption, the veteran opener revealed that he's 'sick' of playing in his backyard and wants the normalcy to return as soon as possible. David Warner Asks Virat Kohli to Make a Duet Video on TikTok, Says ‘Your Wife Will Set You Up an Account.’

“Ok, I am over it now, when can we start again please sick of shadow batting in the backyard!! #boredinthehouse #cricket #funny,” wrote Warner while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. In the video, Warner can be seen showcasing different shots from an arsenal which will not be a very pretty sight for the opposition bowlers. Just like his previous TikTok videos, this clips also bagged a lot of attention of the fans as the comment section of the post was filled in no time. Meanwhile, have a look at Warner’s latest video on Instagram. David Warner Turns Thor in His Latest TikTok Video, Calls His Acting ‘Horrible’ (View Post).

Watch Video:

Warner was last seen in action during the only ODI match played between Australia and New Zealand in March earlier this year. Just like many other cricket tournaments around the world, the tour was also postponed due to the coronavirus scare. Nevertheless, with the restrictions in COVID-19 lockdown eased down, cricket boards of both the countries are planning to resume the Trans-Tasman series.