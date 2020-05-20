David Warner Turns Thor in His Latest TikTok Video, Calls His Acting ‘Horrible’ (View Post)

David Warner Turns Thor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

David Warner's antics in TikTok seems to get more intriguing with each passing day. In his latest video, the swashbuckling Australian opener can be seen imitating Chris Hemsworth's popular Avenger character 'Thor.' In the clip shared by Warner, he can be seen standing in the middle of a ground. However, when he put his hand forward, his bat came flying to him just like the hammer ‘Mjolnir’ comes to Thor. The 33-year-old, however, called his acting bad but he was certainly satisfied with the result. David Warner Shakes a Leg to Popular Track ‘Pakka Local’ Along With Wife Candice, Wish Jr NTR On His Birthday (Watch Video).

“Acting horrible but result pretty good thoughts?? #fun #cricket,” wrote the left-handed batsman while sharing the video. The noticeable part of the video was when Warner roared after summoning his bat and lightning surrounded him. Well, Hemsworth’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a massive fan following all around the world. However, it seems like the ‘God of Thunder’ is getting a tough competition by his fellow countryman. Meanwhile, have a look at the video.

Watch Video:

The comment section of the post was filled in a jiffy with praises. Even Warner’s former teammate Mitchell Johnson, who earlier trolled Warner for his TikTok video, also lauded warner and commented: ‘I’d say that’s your best Bull.’

Recently, the Australian cricketer alongside his wife wished Telugu movie star Jr NTR by shaking leg to his famous song ‘Pakka Local.’ Well, the lockdown will certainly take quite a while to get ended. Till then, Warner will continue to entertain his fans with his interesting TikTok videos.