Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the much-awaited tie but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. The two teams are suffering from quite a contrasting fortune in the IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in a must-win encounter. CSK is placed on number six of the points table with six points in their kitty. The second leg of the IPL 2020 could have Imran Tahir in the final playing XI for CSK. The South African has not played a single game in the Dream11 IPL 2020. DC vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Kagiso Rabada, MS Dhoni and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI

Whereas, Delhi Capitals is on the second spot with six wins and a couple of losses. Shreyas Iyer who had been injured during their match against the Rajasthan Royals could be rested in the fixture. However, Shikhar Dhawan during the press conference said, “Iyer is in pain but it is not looking too bad.” Maybe the team management would want to keep him fit for the playoffs. The two teams had locked horns with each other in the first leg of the Dream11 IPL 2020, where Delhi Capitals walked away with a 44 runs win. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

DC vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 34 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and has been providing live-action for all matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to watch the DC vs CSK match live in Hindi. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD counterparts will be live telecasting the game with English commentary. Fans can also catch the live action on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

DC vs CSK Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 34 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live-action DC vs CSK match will also be available online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match online for fans in India. Fans, however, need to pay a nominal subscription fee to subscribe to Hotstar and catch the live action of all IPL 2020 matches. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

