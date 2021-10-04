Delhi Capitals would face Chennai Super Kings in a top-of-the-table clash in IPL 2021 on Monday. The match would be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and has a start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these sides are already through to the playoffs and hence that would not be a cause of concern. What would be on the line is a top-two spot as it would give opportunity twice to a side to enter the finals. Delhi Capitals have been a strong side in both legs of IPL 2021 and they made a strong statement in their last game against Mumbai Indians when they won a closely fought encounter, largely due to the heroics and steely resilience shown by former captain Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant's high-flying side would be difficult to defeat. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, would be happy with Ruturaj Gaikwad's form with the opener scoring a scintillating hundred against Rajasthan Royals, albeit in a losing cause. Despite the defeat against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni's side is expected to bounce back with not much time left ahead of the playoffs.

