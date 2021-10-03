Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will face off against each other in match 50 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 04, 2021 (Monday). Both sides are battling for the top spot in the table and a win in this fixture will propel them to first place. So ahead of the DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 clash we take a look at the head-to-head record, key battles among other things. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 24 times and it is Chennai Super Kings who have the superior head-to-head record, winning 15 games while Delhi Capitals have just nine wins to their name.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 50, Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada will be the key players for DC if there are to build on their win over MI while Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja will play an important role for Chennai Super Kings.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 50, Mini Battles

Shikhar Dhawan vs Deepak Chahar will be one of the main battles to look out for while Kagiso Rabada vs Ravindra Jadeja will also be a key clash to look out for.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 50 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (DC vs CSK) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 04, 2021 (Monday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 50, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The DC vs CSK match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the DC vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 50, Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

