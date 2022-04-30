Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The DC vs LSG clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 1, 2022 (Sunday) at 03:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for DC vs LSG IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s A Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK for Making it to Last Four.

Rishab Pant's DC have fought well so far with four out of eight wins, and the team is currently on number six on the IPL 2022 points table. Delhi Capitals (DC) played recently against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in which DC bowlers halted the KKR batting on just 146 runs after some tremendous bowling performances by Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman. Later, David Warner, Rovman Powell and others helped DC clinch an easy win with one over sparing and four wickets in hand. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) are among the table-toppers on number three with six wins out of nine matches. The new entrants have turned out to be one of the promising teams of IPL 2022 and clearly among the favourites for the play-offs. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played their last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and won by 20 runs after impressive bowling by LSG bowlers; Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan and Krunal Pandya restricted the opponents on 133 runs. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

DC vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (DC), Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG) can be taken as our Wicket-keepers.

DC vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Prithvi Shaw (DC), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), David Warner (DC) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

DC vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Krunal Pandya (LSG), Jason Holder (LSG) could be our all-rounders.

DC vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Dushmantha Chameera (LSG) are our Dream11 fantasy bowlers.

DC vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), David Warner (DC), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Jason Holder (LSG), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Kuldeep Yadav(DC),Dushmantha Chameera (LSG).

David Warner (DC) could be named as the captain of your DC vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Krunal Pandya (LSG) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

