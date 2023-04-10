Kolkata Knight Riders registered an emphatic victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans in their last match at Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Opting to bat first, Gujarat Giants put up a massive total of 205 on board with Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan scoring important half-centuries. In reply, captain Nitish Rana and impact player Venkatesh Iyer gave KKR a strong start. However as soon as the duo departed, Afghan spinner Rashid Khan picked up a hat-trick and put KKR in a very difficult situation. At one stage, the team from Kolkata needed 48 runs in 18 balls. From here on, Rinku Singh did something spectacular. 'Had Belief That I Can Do This' Rinku Singh Reacts After Pulling Off Thrilling Win for KKR Against GT in IPL 2023.

Showing his immense six-hitting skills, Rinku smashed five consecutive over boundaries in the final over of the match and took his team home. In fact, the KKR batter scored 40 runs in his last 7 deliveries with the help of 6 sixes and one four. Rinku's innings is arguably one of the greatest ever in the history of IPL.

Following his exploits with the bat, Rinku received a very special video call from KKR's full-time captain Shreyas Iyer. Similar to every other KKR fan and normal spectator, Iyer himself was also very excited. The duo was joined by KKR's stand-in captain Nitish Rana. The recorded video call was later shared by KKR on their social media handles.

In the video call, Iyer praised Rinku saying, "Rinku bhaiya zindabad". Meanwhile, Rana told Iyer, "Rinku said that he would finish this game this time, unlike last year." (Referring to a previous game of LSG vs KKR where Rinku almost managed to pull off another miraculous chase). Overall it could be seen that the trio was enjoying the moment a lot. ‘Big Player Bhai’ Yash Dayal’s Comment on Rinku Singh’s Old Instagram Post Goes Viral After KKR Batsman Smashes GT Bowler for Five Consecutive Sixes.

Shreyas Iyer Video Calls Rinku Singh After His Last Over Heroics

When Shreyas Iyer was ruled out from IPL 2023, KKR suffered a huge blow. They even lost their first match of the season and nothing was going on their way. However as they have done throughout their history, KKR once again made a brilliant comeback, registering two back-to-back victories. They are now in the second position in the IPL 2023 table with four points from three matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2023 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).