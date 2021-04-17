Punjab Kings (PBKS) have a point to prove as they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 11 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 17). KL Rahul’s men are coming off a humiliating six-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, and it would be interesting to see how they bounce back. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant’s DC also lost their last game against Rajasthan Royals and would like to get the favourable result this time around. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for PBKS vs CSK clash. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Holding the reputation of being one of the most fearsome batting line-ups this season, PBKS suffered a shocking collapse in their last outing against CSK. Deepak Chahar’s sensational opening spell meant Punjab lost half of their side inside seven overs. PBKS eventually crawled to 106/6, but MS Dhoni’s comfortably won the game by six wickets. On the other hand, DC lost to Rajasthan Royals in their last outing. It was a close contest, but David Miller and Chris Morris’ knocks took the Men in Pink over the line. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy side. R Ashwin Not Completing His Quota of Overs Against Rajasthan Royals Probably a Mistake, Says Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – KL Rahul (PBKS) and Rishabh Pant (DC) must be your keepers.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Chris Gayle (PBKS), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) and Prithvi Shaw (DC) must be the batsmen in your team.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Chris Woakes (DC) and Deepak Hooda (PBKS) must be your all-rounders.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mohammed Shami (PBKS), Riley Meredith (PBKS), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and R Ashwin (DC) must be your bowlers.

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (PBKS), Rishabh Pant (DC), Chris Gayle (PBKS), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Chris Woakes (DC), Deepak Hooda (PBKS), Mohammed Shami (PBKS), Riley Meredith (PBKS), Kagiso Rabada (DC), R Ashwin (DC)

KL Rahul (PBKS) should be the captain of your fantasy team while his counterpart Rishabh Pant (DC) can take the vice-captain slot.

