Match number 14 of the ongoing TATA WPL 2023 is scheduled on March 16 (Thursday) between Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) and Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction DC-W vs GG-W T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Harleen Deol Pulls Off Stunning Catch to End Harmanpreet Kaur’s Knock During GG-W vs MI-W Match (Watch Video).

Both teams have played five league matches so far in round one, with three games left to play. Delhi Capitals, who won four out of five matches are currently at number two in the points table. Gujarat Giants are stationed at number four on the table with just one win from five matches. The two teams have met in the tournament, which saw Delhi Capitals winning by 10 wickets. With winning momentum grossly shifted towards Meg Lanning-led side, Delhi Capitals are the obvious favourites for the upcoming clash on Thursday.

DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Sushma Verma (GG-W) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W) and Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Jess Jonassen (DC-W), Alice Capsey (DC-W) and Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) could be our All-rounders

DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shikha Pandey (DC-W), Tara Norris (DC-W) and Sneh Rana (GG-W) could form the bowling attack

DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sushma Verma (GG-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W), Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Jess Jonassen (DC-W), Alice Capsey (DC-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W),Shikha Pandey (DC-W), Tara Norris (DC-W), Sneh Rana (GG-W)

Marizanne Kapp (DC-W) could be named as the captain of your DC-W vs GG-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Jess Jonassen (DC-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2023 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).