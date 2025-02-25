DC-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition. The 10th match of the third edition of the Women's Premier League will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Opener to be the Highest Watched League Stage Game in Women's Premier League History, Also Confirms Boost in TV and Digital Viewership.

The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals are ranked fourth in the Women's Premier League 2025 standings. The Delhi-based franchise has played four league-stage games till now. Out of these, Delhi has won two games and suffered defeat in two matches. They have four points and an NRR of -0.826. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the WPL 2025 standings. The Ashleigh Gardner-led side has lost two matches out of three they have played so far. Gujarat has two points and an NRR of -0.525. UP Warriorz Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Super Over Thriller in WPL 2025; Sophie Ecclestone Stars as Deepti Sharma and Co Defeat Defending Champions.

DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Sarah Byrce (DC-W)

Batters: Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W)

All-Rounders: Annabel Sutherland (DC-W), Arundhati Reddy (DC-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W)

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey (DC-W), Priya Mishra (GG-W), Kashvee Gautam (GG-W)

DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Annabel Sutherland (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc).

DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Sarah Byrce (DC-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W), Annabel Sutherland (DC-W), Arundhati Reddy (DC-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W), Shikha Pandey (DC-W), Priya Mishra (GG-W), Kashvee Gautam (GG-W)

