UP Warriorz beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2025 after a thrilling Super Over at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 24. The first-ever Super Over in WPL saw Kim Garth restrict UP Warriorz to 10 runs. And Sophie Ecclestone turned up with the ball to restrict RCB in the Super Over thriller. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh failed to chase down the target in the Super Over. The match headed to a Super Over because of Sophie Ecclestone, who dragged the game back in the favour of the UP Warriorz after it seemed RCB would win the match. She showed how deadly she could be with the bat as well as she struck 33 runs off 19 deliveries before Richa Ghosh ran her out of the last ball. Earlier, it was Ellyse Perry's 90 and a 57 from Danni Wyatt-Hodge which guided RCB to a solid 180/6. For RCB, Sneh Rana took three wickets while Renuka Singh Thakur scalped two as they attempted to defend a 181-run target. Ellyse Perry Surpasses Meg Lanning to Become Highest Run-Scorer in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

UP Warriorz Beat RCB in WPL 2025 Super Over

