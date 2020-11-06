Delhi Capitals suffered a humiliating 57-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Chasing a mountain of 201 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, DC looked utterly clueless against Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult’s fiery deliveries as they lost three wickets without even a run on the board. Following the miserable trolled their own batsmen in an epic manner by retweeting American President Donald Trump’s tweet. “STOP THE COUNT!” Trump’s post read while Delhi Capitals’ admin retweeted it by captioning: “Me to the Man Updating the Wicket Column.” MI vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Indian Pacer With Most Wickets in a Single Season.

The comment section was garnered with hilarious remarks in no time as fans were left in splits after coming across the post. Delhi’s batting line-up never was able to recover from the early blows as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Although Marcus Stoinis (65) and Axar Patel (42) tried to make a fightback, their effort could only narrow down the margin of defeat as DC were restricted post. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Capitals’ admin turned Trump’s tweet into a hilarious banter.

DC Hilariously Troll Themselves!!

With this win, Mumbai have qualified for their sixth IPL final and will be determined to defend the title successfully. On the other hand, DC are yet not out of the competition as they’ll meet the winner of eliminator – which will take place between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on November 6– in Qualifier 2 on November 8 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

