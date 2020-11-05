Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 in Dubai on November 5, 2020 (Thursday) to book a place in the finals of the tournament. This will be the record champions’ sixth appearance in the summit clash of IPL and have made it to back-to-back finals for the first time in their history. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were outstanding on the night for MI. MI vs DC Highlights IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

After winning the toss, Shreyas Iyer asked Mumbai Indians to bat first. Delhi Capitals got off to a great start as MI skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck. However, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings for MI with the latter scoring a half-century. Late cameos from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya took the record champions to a brilliant score. Nita Ambani Attends Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Match; Twitterati Calls Her Lady Luck.

Chasing the score, Delhi Capitals faltered as they lost their top three batsmen with zero runs on the board. Marcus Stoinis played a fighting knock and gave his team a chance but after his departure, Mumbai Indians brilliantly closed the game to make it into yet another IPL finals. Meanwhile, here is a look at some of the stats from the game.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Stat Highlights

# Mumbai Indians secured a place in their sixth IPL final

# This is the first time, MI have qualified for back-to-back finals

# Rohit Sharma was dismissed on a duck for the 13th time in IPL

# Jasprit Bumrah (4/14) registered his career-best IPL figures

# Mumbai Indians (63/1) registered their highest score in the powerplay in IPL 2020

# Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel registered the highest sixth-wicket partnership for DC with 71 runs

# Jasprit Bumrah has now taken the most wickets (27*) in a single IPL season of any Indian bowler

Mumbai Indians are in search of a record fifth title and once again have secured them a place in the finals. Delhi Capitals, despite the defeat, will have a chance of making it into the summit clash as they take on the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers clash in Qualifier 2.

