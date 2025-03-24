Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The Delhi Capital will be hosting the Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. Both these sides finished on 14 points in the last edition and missed out on the top four finish on account of inferior net run rate. This campaign though, they will try and get going from the very onset and not leave it too late in the qualifying race. The game which will be played in Visakhapatnam is special in many ways as Rishabh Pant, the former DC skipper, made his move to Lucknow Super Giants as the costliest signing of the IPL while K L Rahul moved in the opposite direction. The two players will be grabbing a lot of eyeballs this evening. Delhi Capitals versus Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals will once again bank on Jake Fraser-McGurk for explosive starts and he could open the innings alongside Proteas veteran Faf du Plessis. Axar Patel will lead the side and his presence in the middle-order will be crucial. K L Rahul and Tristan Stubbs can score at a quick rate and will be handy in the middle phases of the innings. Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar will be leading the bowling attack.

Mitchell Marsh could be asked to open the innings by the LSG management as they need some quick runs up top. Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller are all explosive players who can turn the game on its head in the space of a few overs. In terms of wicket-taking, Shamar Joseph and Ravi Bishnoi are the frontline options. IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

When is DC vs LSG IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match is set to be played on Monday, March 24. Visakhapatnam's Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will host the DC vs LSG match and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide IPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a quality game of cricket with Delhi Capitals securing a victory.

